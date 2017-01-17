Pageants slated Friday, Saturday at the Center

The 2017 Miss Kentucky USA® and the 2017 Miss Kentucky Teen USA® will be held Jan. 20-21 at 7:30 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset.

The winner of the 2017 Miss Kentucky USA® will receive an all-expense paid trip to represent Kentucky at the 2017 Miss USA® on national television. The winner of the 2017 Miss Kentucky Teen USA® will receive an all-expense paid trip to represent Kentucky at the 2017 Miss Teen USA®.

General admission tickets will be sold one hour before the start of the program. General admission is $35 per ticket on Friday and $40 per ticket on Saturday.

The Miss Universe Organization encourages every woman to be herself, get out of her comfort zone, and embody the organization’s mission of being confidently beautiful. The 10,000 women who participate in Miss Universe, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA programs annually inspire others to cultivate their personal and professional goals and make an impact in their communities. Contestants and titleholders have gone on to high-profile careers in government, business, finance, and broadcasting, as well as acting in film and television.