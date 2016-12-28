New resource helping HCHS juniors prepare for ACT

The ACT is an important assessment of student performance when it comes to college admissions and scholarship applications. Harlan County High School juniors now have an added resource to help them prepare and improve their ACT scores.

Brent Roark, assistant superintendent for Harlan County Schools, said ACT Online Prep is now available to assist HCHS juniors in preparing for the test and to help them identify areas for improvement prior to taking the test.

“This is a tremendous resource for our juniors to prepare for the upcoming ACT in March. It is available to students at school and after school and also at home,” he said. “We want all of our students to do well because the ACT score is so important on many applications. This program is a great opportunity to help familiarize students not only with the format of the test, but to help make them much more comfortable taking it.”

Although the program is new to the school this year, Roark said school administrators already are seeing results through activities in and out of the classrooms.

“The progress we have seen is unbelievable,” said Gina Stewart, Title I and College and Career Ready resource teacher assigned to the high school. Stewart said the program provides a pre-test and then builds an individual plan for each student based on needs. In addition, it looks at questions asked each day and develops a lesson plan to address those missed.

ACT Online Prep is doing at HCHS what it is designed to do — help students get ready, get comfortable and get confident for the test, said Stewart.

Stewart said ACT Prep Online is built by the test makers and offers practice questions and tests to help prepare for the format and avoid surprises for the students when they take the test for real.

As students participate in the ACT Online Prep in depth data is compiled and graphs developed to monitor and show percentage changes with each course and practice session completed, she said.

“It really is an awesome program. The students, teachers and administrators are all excited about what they are seeing and the results we are getting,” she said.

The program provides lesson plan assistance based on the pre-tests of students through analysis of strengths and weaknesses.

Stewart said one reason she is so excited about the program is that students are accessing it at home and taking added responsibility for self-improvement.

In addition to the lessons and practice tests, she said the program offers “phenomenal” games to help build a student’s vocabulary for the test.

Science Teacher Damon Lewis said he sees the program as an “outstanding opportunity for students to receive personalized instruction focused on ACT Standards. I really believe the individual scores of all students across all content areas will improve due to the opportunity we are providing.”

Briana Roque, a junior, said she is seeing the dedication of her time in class and on her own pay off.

“My confidence level on doing better in each section has gone from low to high after participating in the program for only a few weeks,” said Roque.

When students return from Christmas break, after school help will be available four days each week.

Stewart is available at the high school to assist students with getting the most from the program.

Photo submitted Harlan County High School Science Teacher Damon Lewis works with students utilizing the ACT Online Prep in the school's computer lab.

Administrators, teachers and students pleased with early results